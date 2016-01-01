Crain's has a long history of identifying and profiling New York City’s most influential women. Beginning this year, along with the newsroom ranking of Women of Influence, Crain’s will be accepting nominations for Women-Forward Workplaces, Mentors and Rising Stars. We are proud to recognize ideas, hard work and cultural shifts that organizations and leaders are putting in place to make their business practices safe, transparent, inclusive and welcoming.

Please join us in celebrating these tireless voices of change by submitting them for this prestigious and important award. The honorees will be published in a special print and digital section at CrainsNewYork.com on April 3.

Deadline to Submit: January 13

Categories:

Women-Forward Workplaces (company or organization) : This award recognizes organizations in all industries that have committed to women having a voice in planning and operations. The organization should have programs, initiatives or policies that advance women in the workplace. We will have three size categories (broken out by the number of employees) and will choose five finalists in each size grouping. One winner in each group will be announced at the May 10 event.

Rising Stars (individual) : This award recognizes emerging leaders at a greater New York City company or organization who have promoted programs or initiatives advancing women. We will honor five nominees.

Mentors (individual): This award recognizes women who have successfully lifted up multiple other women in their careers and in the wider community, by giving their advice, time and mentorship and by advocating for policies that help women move into leadership. Mentors should have been working on these goals for a minimum of 10 years. We will honor five nominees.

IMPORTANT ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Work within the New York City metro area (the five boroughs of NYC or Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Bergen counties)

Be employed a minimum of five years (except for the Rising Stars category)

Have shown the ability or power to effect change in their role, area of practice or as an organization

Focus on recent achievements (within the last 12 to 24 months)

Please note: you may submit multiple nominations for multiple categories. Any past award winners may submit again. Please send any inquiries on the submission process to ashley.maahs@crain.com.

NOMINATE NOW!