Welcome to the 2018 Crain's 40 under 40 nomination form!

Since 1988, Crains New York Business has been celebrating the 40 Under 40—an annual list of the most accomplished New York City -based business professionals under 40 years old.

To get started, if you have a Crain's New York Business account, click the application link and sign in to your account.

If you do not have an account, you will be asked to create a new one before you can proceed with the nomination form. All nominations must be completed in full and payment processed in order to be considered.

Deadline for submissions is December 1, 2017. Winners will be notified by early March 2018 and will appear in a March issue of Crain's New York Business.

Many questions are answered in our FAQ page - please take a look, and if you have trouble logging in to your account, please contact customer service at (877) 824-9379 or email customerservice@crainsnewyork.com.